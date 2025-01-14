Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 368.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 366.55 and closed at 368.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 370.4 and a low of 361.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 227096.6 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 544.7, while the 52-week low is 364.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 566,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7471 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹368.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 370.4 & 361.3 yesterday to end at 362.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.