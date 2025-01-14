Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹366.55 and closed at ₹368.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹370.4 and a low of ₹361.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹227096.6 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹544.7, while the 52-week low is ₹364.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 566,786 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.4 & ₹361.3 yesterday to end at ₹362.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend