Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹493.8 and closed at ₹488.65. The high for the day was ₹493.8 and the low was ₹483.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹300617.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹527.2 and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 237529 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|493.37
|Support 1
|483.07
|Resistance 2
|498.73
|Support 2
|478.13
|Resistance 3
|503.67
|Support 3
|472.77
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 1.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹493.8 & ₹483.5 yesterday to end at ₹488.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend