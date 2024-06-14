Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 488.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.8 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 493.8 and closed at 488.65. The high for the day was 493.8 and the low was 483.5. The market capitalization stood at 300617.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 527.2 and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 237529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1493.37Support 1483.07
Resistance 2498.73Support 2478.13
Resistance 3503.67Support 3472.77
14 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 1.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13820 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹488.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 493.8 & 483.5 yesterday to end at 488.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

