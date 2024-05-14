Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 444 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price TodayPremium
Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 451.8, reached a high of 451.8, and a low of 434.8 before closing at 449.4. The market cap stood at 273625.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 487.75 and a low of 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 539692 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:35:50 AM IST

Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India touched a high of 450.35 & a low of 446.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1449.9Support 1446.05
Resistance 2452.05Support 2444.35
Resistance 3453.75Support 3442.2
14 May 2024, 10:13:18 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57:17 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock price increased by 1.05% to reach 448.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Anmol India is declining, but Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2884.54.00.143349.351858.95328833.32
Coal India448.654.651.05487.75223.3276490.81
Sindhu Trade Links22.570.331.4845.1517.023480.13
Anmol India36.8-0.06-0.1668.035.6209.44
Chandra Prabhu International27.990.240.8641.022.451.75
14 May 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:34:39 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹449, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹444

Coal India share price is at 449 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 435.6 and 452.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 435.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 452.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:21:29 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has increased by 1.08% and is currently trading at 448.80. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 88.90% to reach 448.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.6%
3 Months0.19%
6 Months27.09%
YTD18.09%
1 Year88.9%
14 May 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.6Support 1435.6
Resistance 2460.7Support 2426.7
Resistance 3469.6Support 3418.6
14 May 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 8.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14418 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.

14 May 2024, 08:04:09 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹449.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 451.8 & 434.8 yesterday to end at 449.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

