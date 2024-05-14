Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹451.8, reached a high of ₹451.8, and a low of ₹434.8 before closing at ₹449.4. The market cap stood at ₹273625.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹487.75 and a low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 539692 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India touched a high of 450.35 & a low of 446.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|449.9
|Support 1
|446.05
|Resistance 2
|452.05
|Support 2
|444.35
|Resistance 3
|453.75
|Support 3
|442.2
Today, Coal India's stock price increased by 1.05% to reach ₹448.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Anmol India is declining, but Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2884.5
|4.0
|0.14
|3349.35
|1858.95
|328833.32
|Coal India
|448.65
|4.65
|1.05
|487.75
|223.3
|276490.81
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.57
|0.33
|1.48
|45.15
|17.02
|3480.13
|Anmol India
|36.8
|-0.06
|-0.16
|68.0
|35.6
|209.44
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.99
|0.24
|0.86
|41.0
|22.4
|51.75
An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Coal India share price is at ₹449 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹435.6 and ₹452.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹435.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 452.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Coal India has increased by 1.08% and is currently trading at ₹448.80. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 88.90% to reach ₹448.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.6%
|3 Months
|0.19%
|6 Months
|27.09%
|YTD
|18.09%
|1 Year
|88.9%
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.6
|Support 1
|435.6
|Resistance 2
|460.7
|Support 2
|426.7
|Resistance 3
|469.6
|Support 3
|418.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 8.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 19.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹451.8 & ₹434.8 yesterday to end at ₹449.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
