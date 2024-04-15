Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹455.95 and closed at ₹456.05. The stock reached a high of ₹463.55 and a low of ₹452.55. The market capitalization was at 280773.9 crores. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹220.1. The BSE volume for the day was 385466 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|16.85%
|6 Months
|47.95%
|YTD
|21.17%
|1 Year
|102.04%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹455.6 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume of Coal India on the BSE was 385,466 shares, and the closing price was ₹456.05.
