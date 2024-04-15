Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 456.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 455.95 and closed at 456.05. The stock reached a high of 463.55 and a low of 452.55. The market capitalization was at 280773.9 crores. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 220.1. The BSE volume for the day was 385466 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months16.85%
6 Months47.95%
YTD21.17%
1 Year102.04%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹455.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹456.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 455.6 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹456.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Coal India on the BSE was 385,466 shares, and the closing price was 456.05.

