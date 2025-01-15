Coal India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹363.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹362.85. The stock reached a high of ₹370.35 and a low of ₹363. With a market capitalization of ₹223,645.4 crore, Coal India continues to be a significant player in the market. Over the past year, it has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹361.3, with a trading volume of 148,408 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 42.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.35 & ₹363 yesterday to end at ₹369.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend