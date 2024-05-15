Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at 467.5, up 4.21% from yesterday's 448.6

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India's stock opened at ₹447, reached a high of ₹450.8, and closed at ₹444 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹276459.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹487.75 and a low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 245,872 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's return on equity in the most recent fiscal year was 52.10%. The return on investment for the same period was 22.76%. Analysts are estimating a return on equity of 47.27% and 38.55% for the current and upcoming fiscal years, respectively.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has shown an EPS growth of 43.34% and a revenue growth of 16.49% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1423240.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a slight decrease of -2.74% in revenue and an increase of 38.71% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Coal India has increased by 4.21% to reach ₹467.5, following the trend of its peer companies. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a slight decline of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3052.6
|15.55
|0.51
|3349.35
|1858.95
|347996.74
|Coal India
|467.5
|18.9
|4.21
|487.75
|223.3
|288107.55
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.01
|0.36
|1.59
|45.15
|17.02
|3547.98
|Anmol India
|38.67
|0.69
|1.82
|68.0
|35.6
|220.09
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.12
|0.53
|1.92
|41.0
|22.4
|51.99
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹450 and a high of ₹469.75.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price closed the day at ₹467.5 - a 4.21% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 474.83 , 482.17 , 494.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 455.08 , 442.67 , 435.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded until 3 PM is 253.89% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹467.5, marking a 4.21% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹467.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹457.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|451.40
|10 Days
|455.30
|20 Days
|450.83
|50 Days
|443.78
|100 Days
|420.19
|300 Days
|352.88
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India until 2 PM has increased by 306.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹466.75, reflecting a 4.05% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 467.68 and 463.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 463.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 467.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.0
|Support 1
|464.7
|Resistance 2
|470.0
|Support 2
|463.4
|Resistance 3
|471.3
|Support 3
|461.4
Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the trading volume of Coal India has increased by 324.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹466.15, marking a 3.91% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price reached a peak of 466.9 and a low of 463.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 464.4 and 465.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|467.68
|Support 1
|463.83
|Resistance 2
|469.22
|Support 2
|461.52
|Resistance 3
|471.53
|Support 3
|459.98
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for upward price movement in the upcoming days, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock had a low of ₹450 and a high of ₹465.4 on the current day.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded by 12 AM has increased by 319.41% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹464, up by 3.43%. Analyzing the volume traded along with the price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 465.05 and 459.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 459.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 465.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.4
|Support 1
|461.7
|Resistance 2
|465.6
|Support 2
|460.2
|Resistance 3
|467.1
|Support 3
|459.0
Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 339.55% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹462.9, reflecting a 3.19% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock reached a high of 464.55 and a low of 459.45 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 462.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.05
|Support 1
|459.95
|Resistance 2
|467.35
|Support 2
|457.15
|Resistance 3
|470.15
|Support 3
|454.85
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹464.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹457.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 2.91% to reach ₹461.65, following a similar trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decline of -0.12% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3084.35
|47.3
|1.56
|3349.35
|1858.95
|351616.25
|Coal India
|461.65
|13.05
|2.91
|487.75
|223.3
|284502.35
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.22
|0.57
|2.52
|45.15
|17.02
|3580.36
|Anmol India
|38.69
|0.71
|1.87
|68.0
|35.6
|220.2
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.65
|0.06
|0.22
|41.0
|22.4
|51.12
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India by 10 AM has increased by 260.09% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹463.2, marking a 3.25% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 460.7 & a low of 455.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.15
|Support 1
|456.5
|Resistance 2
|464.25
|Support 2
|452.95
|Resistance 3
|467.8
|Support 3
|450.85
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 2.36% to reach ₹459.2, outperforming its peers. Chandra Prabhu International is experiencing a decline, while Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are showing positive growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3113.9
|76.85
|2.53
|3349.35
|1858.95
|354984.95
|Coal India
|459.2
|10.6
|2.36
|487.75
|223.3
|282992.48
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.22
|0.57
|2.52
|45.15
|17.02
|3580.36
|Anmol India
|38.65
|0.67
|1.76
|68.0
|35.6
|219.97
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.42
|-0.17
|-0.62
|41.0
|22.4
|50.7
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹451.33 & second resistance of ₹453.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹457.13. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹457.13 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at ₹452.45. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have gained 88.77% to reach ₹452.45, while the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|-2.91%
|6 Months
|28.44%
|YTD
|19.34%
|1 Year
|88.77%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|451.33
|Support 1
|445.53
|Resistance 2
|453.97
|Support 2
|442.37
|Resistance 3
|457.13
|Support 3
|439.73
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹450.8 & ₹445 yesterday to end at ₹444. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!