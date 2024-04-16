Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹440.2 and closed at ₹455.6. The high for the day was ₹455.6 and the low was ₹440.2. The market capitalization was ₹277,877.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹220.1. The BSE volume for the day was 622,825 shares traded.
Top active options for Coal India
Top active call options for Coal India at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹11.25 (+9.76%) & ₹6.75 (+13.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coal India at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.65 (-11.05%) & ₹4.0 (-11.11%) respectively.
Coal India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|3118.55
|-30.05
|-0.95
|3349.35
|1775.8
|355515.05
|Coal India
|453.8
|2.9
|0.64
|487.75
|223.3
|279664.61
|Sindhu Trade Links
|26.53
|-0.21
|-0.79
|45.15
|17.02
|4090.74
|Anmol India
|47.3
|0.74
|1.59
|68.0
|39.2
|269.2
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.0
|0.54
|1.97
|41.0
|22.4
|51.77
Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
The Coal India stock reached a high of ₹456.4 and a low of ₹446.15 on the current trading day.
Coal India April futures opened at 450.3 as against previous close of 451.45
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 455.95 with a bid price of 455.8 and an offer price of 456.0. The bid quantity stands at 4200 while the offer quantity is 6300. The stock has a high open interest of 53,104,800, indicating strong market participation and interest in the stock.
Coal India Live Updates
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|17.13%
|6 Months
|44.55%
|YTD
|19.95%
|1 Year
|100.0%
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 622,825 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹455.6.
