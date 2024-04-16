Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 450.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 440.2 and closed at 455.6. The high for the day was 455.6 and the low was 440.2. The market capitalization was 277,877.42 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 220.1. The BSE volume for the day was 622,825 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹453.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹450.9

The current stock price of Coal India is 453.15, with a 0.5% increase in percentage change and a net change of 2.25 points.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 11.25 (+9.76%) & 6.75 (+13.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 440.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.65 (-11.05%) & 4.0 (-11.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises3118.55-30.05-0.953349.351775.8355515.05
Coal India453.82.90.64487.75223.3279664.61
Sindhu Trade Links26.53-0.21-0.7945.1517.024090.74
Anmol India47.30.741.5968.039.2269.2
Chandra Prabhu International28.00.541.9741.022.451.77
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹453.9, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹450.9

The current stock price of Coal India is 453.9 with a percent change of 0.67, resulting in a net change of 3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The Coal India stock reached a high of 456.4 and a low of 446.15 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Coal India April futures opened at 450.3 as against previous close of 451.45

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 455.95 with a bid price of 455.8 and an offer price of 456.0. The bid quantity stands at 4200 while the offer quantity is 6300. The stock has a high open interest of 53,104,800, indicating strong market participation and interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹455.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹450.9

The current price of Coal India stock is 455.15, with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.94. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months17.13%
6 Months44.55%
YTD19.95%
1 Year100.0%
16 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹450.9, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹455.6

The current stock price of Coal India is 450.9 with a net change of -4.7 and a percent change of -1.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 622,825 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 455.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.