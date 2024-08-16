Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹522.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹521.3. The stock reached a high of ₹528 and a low of ₹499.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹311,032.9 crore. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has ranged from a low of ₹226.1 to a high of ₹542. The BSE volume for the day was 330,107 shares.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's share price has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹506.80. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has surged by 115.78% to reach ₹506.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.04%
|3 Months
|-0.47%
|6 Months
|8.22%
|YTD
|34.23%
|1 Year
|115.78%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|522.12
|Support 1
|493.17
|Resistance 2
|539.53
|Support 2
|481.63
|Resistance 3
|551.07
|Support 3
|464.22
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 12.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12430 k
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹521.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹528 & ₹499.05 yesterday to end at ₹504.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.