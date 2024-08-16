Explore
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -3.18 %. The stock closed at 521.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 522.35 and closed slightly lower at 521.3. The stock reached a high of 528 and a low of 499.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 311,032.9 crore. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has ranged from a low of 226.1 to a high of 542. The BSE volume for the day was 330,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's share price has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 506.80. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has surged by 115.78% to reach 506.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.04%
3 Months-0.47%
6 Months8.22%
YTD34.23%
1 Year115.78%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1522.12Support 1493.17
Resistance 2539.53Support 2481.63
Resistance 3551.07Support 3464.22
16 Aug 2024, 08:34:56 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 12.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8887
    Hold4433
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
16 Aug 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12430 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04:55 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹521.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 528 & 499.05 yesterday to end at 504.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

