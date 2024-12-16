Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 408.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 409.95 and closed slightly lower at 408.95. The stock reached a high of 411.55 and a low of 402 during the session. With a market capitalization of 252,117.2 crore, Coal India's performance reflects its significant position in the market. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 342.3, with a trading volume of 209,300 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1414.57Support 1405.02
Resistance 2417.83Support 2398.73
Resistance 3424.12Support 3395.47
16 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 31.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7768
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
16 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8148 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹408.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 411.55 & 402 yesterday to end at 410.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

