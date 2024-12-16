Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹409.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹408.95. The stock reached a high of ₹411.55 and a low of ₹402 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹252,117.2 crore, Coal India's performance reflects its significant position in the market. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3, with a trading volume of 209,300 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|414.57
|Support 1
|405.02
|Resistance 2
|417.83
|Support 2
|398.73
|Resistance 3
|424.12
|Support 3
|395.47
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 31.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹411.55 & ₹402 yesterday to end at ₹410.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend