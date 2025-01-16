Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹374.85 and closed at ₹369.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹381.45 and a low of ₹371.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹230,855.80 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations, holding a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 392,522 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|378.98
|Support 1
|369.48
|Resistance 2
|384.97
|Support 2
|365.97
|Resistance 3
|388.48
|Support 3
|359.98
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 40.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.45 & ₹371.95 yesterday to end at ₹374.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend