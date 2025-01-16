Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 369.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 374.85 and closed at 369.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 381.45 and a low of 371.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 230,855.80 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations, holding a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 392,522 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1378.98Support 1369.48
Resistance 2384.97Support 2365.97
Resistance 3388.48Support 3359.98
16 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 525.0, 40.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10998
    Buy6677
    Hold3444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
16 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7479 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹369.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 381.45 & 371.95 yesterday to end at 374.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

