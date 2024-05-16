Active Stocks
Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹468.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹467.45

50 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 467.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Highlights Premium
Coal India Share Price Highlights

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 450.5 and closed at 448.6. The high for the day was 469.75, and the low was 450. The market capitalization stood at 288107.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 487.75, and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 651383 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:02:12 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:40:17 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's return on equity (ROE) was 52.10% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 22.76%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 47.27% and 38.55% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:05:37 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has experienced an EPS growth of 43.34% and a revenue growth of 16.49% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 1423240.00 cr, slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -2.74% and a profit growth of 38.71% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30:37 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:01:42 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock has increased by 0.14% to reach 468.1, outperforming its peers like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3040.9-11.7-0.383349.351858.95346662.94
Coal India468.10.650.14487.75223.3288477.31
Sindhu Trade Links22.55-0.53-2.345.1517.023477.05
Anmol India36.85-1.76-4.5668.035.6209.73
Chandra Prabhu International27.79-0.33-1.1741.022.451.38
16 May 2024, 05:32:03 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 457.85 and a high of 474.80 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:30:02 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 2.18%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:55:19 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed today at ₹468.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹467.45

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price closed the day at 468.1 - a 0.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 475.48 , 483.62 , 492.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 458.53 , 449.72 , 441.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:45:41 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -27.02% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Coal India until 3 PM is 27.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 468.1, down by 0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:30:02 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:20:18 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹468.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹467.45

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 468.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.08 and 474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days449.94
10 Days454.84
20 Days450.89
50 Days444.10
100 Days421.14
300 Days353.99
16 May 2024, 02:52:54 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -27.95% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded until 2 PM is 27.95% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 464.85, showing a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:34:36 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 463.45 and 459.15 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support of 459.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 463.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.98Support 1458.98
Resistance 2463.02Support 2457.02
Resistance 3464.98Support 3455.98
16 May 2024, 02:14:58 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:02:18 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹459.1, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹467.45

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 459.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.08 and 474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:48:39 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.11% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the trading volume of Coal India has decreased by 23.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 458.95, showing a decline of 1.82%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:37:20 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India reached a peak of 464.65 and a bottom of 460.35 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.45Support 1459.15
Resistance 2466.2Support 2457.6
Resistance 3467.75Support 3454.85
16 May 2024, 01:17:24 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 1.0%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:09:37 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock reached a low of 462.6 and a high of 474.8 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:52:45 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.11% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Coal India until 12 AM is down by 17.11% compared to yesterday, with the price at 464.45, a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:39:44 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 467.88 and 462.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 462.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 467.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1466.2Support 1463.1
Resistance 2467.7Support 2461.5
Resistance 3469.3Support 3460.0
16 May 2024, 12:27:05 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:14:25 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹465.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹467.45

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 465.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.08 and 474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:45:08 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.87% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 16.87% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 465.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:41:25 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 473.3 and 464.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 464.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 473.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1467.88Support 1462.33
Resistance 2471.12Support 2460.02
Resistance 3473.43Support 3456.78
16 May 2024, 11:25:59 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹464.75, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹467.45

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 464.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.08 and 474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:19:49 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Coal India has dropped by 0.59% today, trading at 464.7, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3012.65-39.95-1.313349.351858.95343442.44
Coal India464.7-2.75-0.59487.75223.3286381.99
Sindhu Trade Links22.87-0.21-0.9145.1517.023526.39
Anmol India37.75-0.86-2.2368.035.6214.85
Chandra Prabhu International27.65-0.47-1.6741.022.451.12
16 May 2024, 11:07:43 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:52:43 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.43% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 14.43% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 466.15, showing a decrease of -0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:38:28 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 474.8 & a low of 466.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.3Support 1464.6
Resistance 2478.4Support 2461.0
Resistance 3482.0Support 3455.9
16 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:57:23 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach 470, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are declining, whereas Chandra Prabhu International is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3021.9-30.7-1.013349.351858.95344496.94
Coal India470.02.550.55487.75223.3289648.23
Sindhu Trade Links22.95-0.13-0.5645.1517.023538.73
Anmol India38.3-0.31-0.868.035.6217.98
Chandra Prabhu International28.50.381.3541.022.452.7
16 May 2024, 09:44:19 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.26%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Coal India indicate a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 09:41:34 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹471.55, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹467.45

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 471.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.08 and 474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20:05 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at 466.80. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has increased by 94.17% to 466.80. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months-1.28%
6 Months33.44%
YTD24.43%
1 Year94.17%
16 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1474.83Support 1455.08
Resistance 2482.17Support 2442.67
Resistance 3494.58Support 3435.33
16 May 2024, 08:32:45 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15070 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.

16 May 2024, 08:03:02 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹448.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 469.75 & 450 yesterday to end at 448.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

