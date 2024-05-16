Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at 468.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's 467.45

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹450.5 and closed at ₹448.6. The high for the day was ₹469.75, and the low was ₹450. The market capitalization stood at ₹288107.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹487.75, and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 651383 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's return on equity (ROE) was 52.10% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 22.76%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 47.27% and 38.55% respectively.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has experienced an EPS growth of 43.34% and a revenue growth of 16.49% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 1423240.00 cr, slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -2.74% and a profit growth of 38.71% in the fourth quarter.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock has increased by 0.14% to reach ₹468.1, outperforming its peers like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3040.9
|-11.7
|-0.38
|3349.35
|1858.95
|346662.94
|Coal India
|468.1
|0.65
|0.14
|487.75
|223.3
|288477.31
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.55
|-0.53
|-2.3
|45.15
|17.02
|3477.05
|Anmol India
|36.85
|-1.76
|-4.56
|68.0
|35.6
|209.73
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.79
|-0.33
|-1.17
|41.0
|22.4
|51.38
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹457.85 and a high of ₹474.80 on the current day.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price closed the day at ₹468.1 - a 0.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 475.48 , 483.62 , 492.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 458.53 , 449.72 , 441.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Coal India until 3 PM is 27.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹468.1, down by 0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹468.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.08 and ₹474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|449.94
|10 Days
|454.84
|20 Days
|450.89
|50 Days
|444.10
|100 Days
|421.14
|300 Days
|353.99
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded until 2 PM is 27.95% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹464.85, showing a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 463.45 and 459.15 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support of 459.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 463.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.98
|Support 1
|458.98
|Resistance 2
|463.02
|Support 2
|457.02
|Resistance 3
|464.98
|Support 3
|455.98
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹459.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.08 and ₹474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the trading volume of Coal India has decreased by 23.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹458.95, showing a decline of 1.82%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India reached a peak of 464.65 and a bottom of 460.35 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.45
|Support 1
|459.15
|Resistance 2
|466.2
|Support 2
|457.6
|Resistance 3
|467.75
|Support 3
|454.85
Coal India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock reached a low of ₹462.6 and a high of ₹474.8 on the current day.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Coal India until 12 AM is down by 17.11% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹464.45, a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 467.88 and 462.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 462.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 467.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.2
|Support 1
|463.1
|Resistance 2
|467.7
|Support 2
|461.5
|Resistance 3
|469.3
|Support 3
|460.0
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|449.94
|10 Days
|454.84
|20 Days
|450.89
|50 Days
|444.10
|100 Days
|421.14
|300 Days
|353.99
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹465.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.08 and ₹474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 16.87% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹465.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 473.3 and 464.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 464.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 473.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|467.88
|Support 1
|462.33
|Resistance 2
|471.12
|Support 2
|460.02
|Resistance 3
|473.43
|Support 3
|456.78
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹464.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.08 and ₹474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Coal India has dropped by 0.59% today, trading at ₹464.7, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3012.65
|-39.95
|-1.31
|3349.35
|1858.95
|343442.44
|Coal India
|464.7
|-2.75
|-0.59
|487.75
|223.3
|286381.99
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.87
|-0.21
|-0.91
|45.15
|17.02
|3526.39
|Anmol India
|37.75
|-0.86
|-2.23
|68.0
|35.6
|214.85
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.65
|-0.47
|-1.67
|41.0
|22.4
|51.12
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 14.43% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹466.15, showing a decrease of -0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 474.8 & a low of 466.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.3
|Support 1
|464.6
|Resistance 2
|478.4
|Support 2
|461.0
|Resistance 3
|482.0
|Support 3
|455.9
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach ₹470, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are declining, whereas Chandra Prabhu International is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3021.9
|-30.7
|-1.01
|3349.35
|1858.95
|344496.94
|Coal India
|470.0
|2.55
|0.55
|487.75
|223.3
|289648.23
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.95
|-0.13
|-0.56
|45.15
|17.02
|3538.73
|Anmol India
|38.3
|-0.31
|-0.8
|68.0
|35.6
|217.98
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.5
|0.38
|1.35
|41.0
|22.4
|52.7
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Coal India indicate a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹471.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.08 and ₹474.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at ₹466.80. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has increased by 94.17% to ₹466.80. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|-1.28%
|6 Months
|33.44%
|YTD
|24.43%
|1 Year
|94.17%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.83
|Support 1
|455.08
|Resistance 2
|482.17
|Support 2
|442.67
|Resistance 3
|494.58
|Support 3
|435.33
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹469.75 & ₹450 yesterday to end at ₹448.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
