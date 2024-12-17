Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹410.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹410.65. The stock reached a high of ₹412.8 and a low of ₹406.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹252,856.8 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹544.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 250,452 shares.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹409.00. Over the past year, Coal India shares have experienced a price increase of 17.27%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|-15.52%
|6 Months
|-15.71%
|YTD
|9.16%
|1 Year
|17.27%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|413.43
|Support 1
|407.13
|Resistance 2
|416.27
|Support 2
|403.67
|Resistance 3
|419.73
|Support 3
|400.83
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 31.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7972 k
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹410.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹412.8 & ₹406.5 yesterday to end at ₹410.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend