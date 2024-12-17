Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 410.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 410.95 and closed slightly lower at 410.65. The stock reached a high of 412.8 and a low of 406.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 252,856.8 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 544.7 and above its 52-week low of 342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 250,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.37%, currently trading at 409.00. Over the past year, Coal India shares have experienced a price increase of 17.27%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months-15.52%
6 Months-15.71%
YTD9.16%
1 Year17.27%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1413.43Support 1407.13
Resistance 2416.27Support 2403.67
Resistance 3419.73Support 3400.83
17 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 31.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7767
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7972 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹410.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 412.8 & 406.5 yesterday to end at 410.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.