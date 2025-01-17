Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹379.4 and closed at ₹374.5, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹381.5 and a low of ₹374.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹233,475 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹544.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹361.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 175,952 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.5 & ₹374.9 yesterday to end at ₹379.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.