Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 374.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.2 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 379.4 and closed at 374.5, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 381.5 and a low of 374.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of 233,475 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 544.7 and above its 52-week low of 361.3. The BSE recorded a volume of 175,952 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹374.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 381.5 & 374.9 yesterday to end at 379.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

