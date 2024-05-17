Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹470.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹470.95, reached a high of ₹474.8, and a low of ₹457.85 before closing at ₹467.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹288,477.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹487.75 and a 52-week low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 424,310 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 52.10%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 22.76%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 47.27% and 38.55% respectively.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has shown an EPS growth of 43.34% and a revenue growth of 16.49% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1423240.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.74% and a profit growth of 38.71% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock has increased by 0.48% to reach ₹470.35, mirroring the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3058.0
|17.1
|0.56
|3349.35
|1858.95
|348612.34
|Coal India
|470.35
|2.25
|0.48
|487.75
|223.3
|289863.93
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.93
|0.2
|0.88
|45.15
|17.02
|3535.64
|Anmol India
|37.35
|0.29
|0.78
|68.0
|35.6
|212.57
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.0
|0.2
|0.72
|41.0
|22.4
|51.77
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock reached a low of ₹467 and a high of ₹473.6 on the current day.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.14%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Coal India may indicate a weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly signaling a potential peak or a reversal in the near future.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.22% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Coal India until 3 PM is 38.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹470.35, a decrease of 0.48%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume can indicate a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed today at ₹470.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹468.1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price closed the day at ₹470.35 - a 0.48% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 473.17 , 476.68 , 479.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 466.57 , 463.48 , 459.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Share Price Today Live:
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹470, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹468.1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹470 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.53 and ₹475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|450.56
|10 Days
|456.16
|20 Days
|452.27
|50 Days
|444.54
|100 Days
|422.34
|300 Days
|355.19
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -36.02% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India until 2 PM is 36.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹471.8, down by 0.79%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock reached a peak of 472.5 and a low of 469.2 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 471.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|472.73
|Support 1
|469.43
|Resistance 2
|474.27
|Support 2
|467.67
|Resistance 3
|476.03
|Support 3
|466.13
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 1.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹471.65, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹468.1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹471.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.53 and ₹475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -37.25% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded until 1 PM has decreased by 37.25% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹471.5, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 473.17 and 469.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 469.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 473.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|471.13
|Support 1
|468.18
|Resistance 2
|472.77
|Support 2
|466.87
|Resistance 3
|474.08
|Support 3
|465.23
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.84%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Coal India indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated between ₹467 and ₹473.6 on the current day. The low price was recorded at ₹467, while the high price reached ₹473.6.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.45% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India until 12 AM is down by 39.45% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹469.9, a decrease of 0.38%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 470.62 and 468.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 468.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 470.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.17
|Support 1
|469.07
|Resistance 2
|475.43
|Support 2
|467.23
|Resistance 3
|477.27
|Support 3
|464.97
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|450.56
|10 Days
|456.16
|20 Days
|452.27
|50 Days
|444.54
|100 Days
|422.34
|300 Days
|355.19
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹470.75, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹468.1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹470.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.53 and ₹475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -68.90% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded by 11 AM is down by 68.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹471.8, a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 471.97 and 468.67 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 468.67 and selling when it approaches the hourly resistance at 471.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|470.62
|Support 1
|468.32
|Resistance 2
|471.73
|Support 2
|467.13
|Resistance 3
|472.92
|Support 3
|466.02
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹469.7, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹468.1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹469.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.53 and ₹475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.23% to reach ₹469.2, following a similar trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3053.65
|12.75
|0.42
|3349.35
|1858.95
|348116.44
|Coal India
|469.2
|1.1
|0.23
|487.75
|223.3
|289155.21
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.96
|0.23
|1.01
|45.15
|17.02
|3540.27
|Anmol India
|37.24
|0.18
|0.49
|68.0
|35.6
|211.95
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.67
|0.87
|3.13
|41.0
|22.4
|53.01
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -72.41% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM is down by 72.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹470.5, showing a decrease of 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 472.5 & a low of 469.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|471.97
|Support 1
|468.67
|Resistance 2
|473.88
|Support 2
|467.28
|Resistance 3
|475.27
|Support 3
|465.37
Coal India Share Price Live Updates:
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.4% to reach ₹469.95, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Adani Enterprises is declining, while Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3022.5
|-18.4
|-0.61
|3349.35
|1858.95
|344565.34
|Coal India
|469.95
|1.85
|0.4
|487.75
|223.3
|289617.42
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.76
|0.03
|0.13
|45.15
|17.02
|3509.43
|Anmol India
|37.2
|0.14
|0.38
|68.0
|35.6
|211.72
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.99
|0.19
|0.68
|41.0
|22.4
|51.75
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Coal India indicate that the recent upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹471.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹468.1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹471.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.53 and ₹475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.52% today, reaching ₹470.55. Over the past year, the stock has gained 93.83%, also reaching ₹470.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.59%
|3 Months
|-3.94%
|6 Months
|35.43%
|YTD
|24.55%
|1 Year
|93.83%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|475.48
|Support 1
|458.53
|Resistance 2
|483.62
|Support 2
|449.72
|Resistance 3
|492.43
|Support 3
|441.58
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15804 k
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹467.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.8 & ₹457.85 yesterday to end at ₹467.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!