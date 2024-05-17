Active Stocks
Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹470.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹468.1

51 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 468.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Highlights Premium
Coal India Share Price Highlights

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 470.95, reached a high of 474.8, and a low of 457.85 before closing at 467.45. The market capitalization stood at 288,477.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 487.75 and a 52-week low of 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 424,310 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:04:55 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:39:21 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 52.10%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 22.76%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 47.27% and 38.55% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06:46 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India has shown an EPS growth of 43.34% and a revenue growth of 16.49% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1423240.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.74% and a profit growth of 38.71% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:32:17 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:11:09 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock has increased by 0.48% to reach 470.35, mirroring the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3058.017.10.563349.351858.95348612.34
Coal India470.352.250.48487.75223.3289863.93
Sindhu Trade Links22.930.20.8845.1517.023535.64
Anmol India37.350.290.7868.035.6212.57
Chandra Prabhu International28.00.20.7241.022.451.77
17 May 2024, 05:32:00 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock reached a low of 467 and a high of 473.6 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:39:38 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.14%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Coal India may indicate a weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly signaling a potential peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:55:56 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.22% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Coal India until 3 PM is 38.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 470.35, a decrease of 0.48%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume can indicate a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:50:15 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed today at ₹470.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price closed the day at 470.35 - a 0.48% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 473.17 , 476.68 , 479.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 466.57 , 463.48 , 459.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:33:52 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:19:34 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹470, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 470 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.53 and 475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:54 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days450.56
10 Days456.16
20 Days452.27
50 Days444.54
100 Days422.34
300 Days355.19
17 May 2024, 02:55:03 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:45:10 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -36.02% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India until 2 PM is 36.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 471.8, down by 0.79%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:35:14 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock reached a peak of 472.5 and a low of 469.2 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 471.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1472.73Support 1469.43
Resistance 2474.27Support 2467.67
Resistance 3476.03Support 3466.13
17 May 2024, 02:13:54 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:05:58 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹471.65, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 471.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.53 and 475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:55:35 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -37.25% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded until 1 PM has decreased by 37.25% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 471.5, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:35:13 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 473.17 and 469.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 469.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 473.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1471.13Support 1468.18
Resistance 2472.77Support 2466.87
Resistance 3474.08Support 3465.23
17 May 2024, 01:15:24 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.84%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Coal India indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:05:52 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated between 467 and 473.6 on the current day. The low price was recorded at 467, while the high price reached 473.6.

17 May 2024, 12:49:24 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.45% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India until 12 AM is down by 39.45% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 469.9, a decrease of 0.38%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33:04 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 470.62 and 468.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 468.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 470.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.17Support 1469.07
Resistance 2475.43Support 2467.23
Resistance 3477.27Support 3464.97
17 May 2024, 12:26:34 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:22:16 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days450.56
10 Days456.16
20 Days452.27
50 Days444.54
100 Days422.34
300 Days355.19
17 May 2024, 12:20:12 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹470.75, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 470.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.53 and 475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:50:41 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -68.90% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded by 11 AM is down by 68.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 471.8, a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:33:49 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 471.97 and 468.67 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 468.67 and selling when it approaches the hourly resistance at 471.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1470.62Support 1468.32
Resistance 2471.73Support 2467.13
Resistance 3472.92Support 3466.02
17 May 2024, 11:27:29 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹469.7, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 469.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.53 and 475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13:43 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.23% to reach 469.2, following a similar trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3053.6512.750.423349.351858.95348116.44
Coal India469.21.10.23487.75223.3289155.21
Sindhu Trade Links22.960.231.0145.1517.023540.27
Anmol India37.240.180.4968.035.6211.95
Chandra Prabhu International28.670.873.1341.022.453.01
17 May 2024, 11:03:54 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:53:51 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -72.41% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM is down by 72.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 470.5, showing a decrease of 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:36:52 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 472.5 & a low of 469.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1471.97Support 1468.67
Resistance 2473.88Support 2467.28
Resistance 3475.27Support 3465.37
17 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50:05 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:46:38 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Coal India indicate that the recent upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:35:16 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹471.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹468.1

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 471.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.53 and 475.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 475.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17:52 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.52% today, reaching 470.55. Over the past year, the stock has gained 93.83%, also reaching 470.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.59%
3 Months-3.94%
6 Months35.43%
YTD24.55%
1 Year93.83%
17 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1475.48Support 1458.53
Resistance 2483.62Support 2449.72
Resistance 3492.43Support 3441.58
17 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15804 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹467.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 474.8 & 457.85 yesterday to end at 467.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

