Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 450.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 449 and closed at 450.9. The highest price reached during the day was 456.4, while the lowest was 446.15. The market capitalization stands at 279233.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487.75 and the 52-week low is 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 189331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹450.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a trading volume of 189,331 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 450.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.