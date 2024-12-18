Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 402.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 410.75 and closed slightly lower at 410.50. The stock reached a high of 410.75 and a low of 402.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 252,949.2 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 342.3. The BSE volume for the day was 420,353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:13 PM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.81%; Futures open interest increased by 0.73%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India indicates a potential for price decline in the near future. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 395 and a high of 404.65. This movement indicates some volatility within the day's trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.66% lower than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Coal India’s trading volume has decreased by 60.66% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 395.7, reflecting a decline of 1.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:34 PM IST Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India reached a high of 399.9 and a low of 395.65 during the last trading hour. In that same timeframe, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 398.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 396.6 and 395.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1398.98Support 1394.73
Resistance 2401.57Support 2393.07
Resistance 3403.23Support 3390.48
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days412.98
10 Days416.08
20 Days414.73
50 Days444.63
100 Days477.41
300 Days469.87
18 Dec 2024, 12:15 PM IST Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹396.35, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹402.8

Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 399.58 & second support of 396.47 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 390.88. If the stock price breaks the final support of 390.88 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India reached a high of 401.05 and a low of 398.1 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 398.22 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 396.88 and 395.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1401.0Support 1398.05
Resistance 2402.5Support 2396.6
Resistance 3403.95Support 3395.1
18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.99% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India’s trading volume has decreased by 37.99% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 398, reflecting a decline of 1.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:24 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹399.05, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹402.8

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 399.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 396.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 396.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.89% today, currently trading at 399.2, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Anmol India are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by -0.43% and -0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2480.7-6.7-0.273743.02030.0282800.08
Coal India399.2-3.6-0.89544.7342.3246016.11
Sindhu Trade Links23.29-0.11-0.4745.1517.023591.15
Stratmont Industries146.4-7.7-5.0208.6533.2451.21
Anmol India27.64-0.37-1.3266.127.0157.31
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 35.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7767
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:51 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.50% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 4.50% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 399.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.77%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 401.35 & a low of 398.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1401.12Support 1398.22
Resistance 2402.68Support 2396.88
Resistance 3404.02Support 3395.32
18 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST Coal India Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has dropped by 0.77% today, currently trading at 399.7, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Anmol India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.1% and 0.29%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2478.3-9.1-0.373743.02030.0282526.48
Coal India399.7-3.1-0.77544.7342.3246324.25
Sindhu Trade Links23.27-0.13-0.5645.1517.023588.07
Stratmont Industries146.4-7.7-5.0208.6533.2451.21
Anmol India27.85-0.16-0.5766.127.0158.51
18 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Coal India Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India indicates the possibility of a decline in prices in the near future. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹398.65, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹402.8

Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 399.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 396.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 396.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at 400.15. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have appreciated by 15.89%, reaching 400.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months-15.07%
6 Months-17.62%
YTD7.15%
1 Year15.89%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1408.28Support 1399.58
Resistance 2413.87Support 2396.47
Resistance 3416.98Support 3390.88
18 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7859 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹410.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 410.75 & 402.05 yesterday to end at 402.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

