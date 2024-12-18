Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹410.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹410.50. The stock reached a high of ₹410.75 and a low of ₹402.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹252,949.2 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3. The BSE volume for the day was 420,353 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India indicates a potential for price decline in the near future. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹395 and a high of ₹404.65. This movement indicates some volatility within the day's trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the stock.
Coal India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Coal India’s trading volume has decreased by 60.66% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹395.7, reflecting a decline of 1.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India reached a high of 399.9 and a low of 395.65 during the last trading hour. In that same timeframe, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 398.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 396.6 and 395.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|398.98
|Support 1
|394.73
|Resistance 2
|401.57
|Support 2
|393.07
|Resistance 3
|403.23
|Support 3
|390.48
Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|412.98
|10 Days
|416.08
|20 Days
|414.73
|50 Days
|444.63
|100 Days
|477.41
|300 Days
|469.87
Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹399.58 & second support of ₹396.47 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹390.88. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹390.88 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India reached a high of 401.05 and a low of 398.1 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 398.22 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 396.88 and 395.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India’s trading volume has decreased by 37.99% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹398, reflecting a decline of 1.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹399.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹396.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹396.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.89% today, currently trading at ₹399.2, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Anmol India are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by -0.43% and -0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2480.7
|-6.7
|-0.27
|3743.0
|2030.0
|282800.08
|Coal India
|399.2
|-3.6
|-0.89
|544.7
|342.3
|246016.11
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.29
|-0.11
|-0.47
|45.15
|17.02
|3591.15
|Stratmont Industries
|146.4
|-7.7
|-5.0
|208.65
|33.24
|51.21
|Anmol India
|27.64
|-0.37
|-1.32
|66.1
|27.0
|157.31
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 35.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 4.50% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹399.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.77%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 401.35 & a low of 398.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Coal India Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has dropped by 0.77% today, currently trading at ₹399.7, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Anmol India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.1% and 0.29%, respectively.
Coal India Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India indicates the possibility of a decline in prices in the near future. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹399.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹396.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹396.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹400.15. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have appreciated by 15.89%, reaching ₹400.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|3 Months
|-15.07%
|6 Months
|-17.62%
|YTD
|7.15%
|1 Year
|15.89%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|408.28
|Support 1
|399.58
|Resistance 2
|413.87
|Support 2
|396.47
|Resistance 3
|416.98
|Support 3
|390.88
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹410.75 & ₹402.05 yesterday to end at ₹402.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend