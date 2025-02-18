Explore
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 354.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.10 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at 354.05, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 360.95 and a low of 349.20. With a market capitalization of 221,860.58 crore, Coal India continues to show significant value, despite its 52-week high of 544.70 and low of 350.55. The BSE volume for the day was 162,831 shares, reflecting investor activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19:49 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.86%, currently trading at 357.00. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has dropped by 24.98%, reaching the same price of 357.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.81%
3 Months-11.34%
6 Months-31.02%
YTD-6.26%
1 Year-24.98%
18 Feb 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.7Support 1352.95
Resistance 2368.7Support 2345.2
Resistance 3376.45Support 3341.2
18 Feb 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 472.0, 31.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111109
    Buy6666
    Hold4444
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell2222
18 Feb 2025, 08:16:35 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6468 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:02:49 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹354.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 360.95 & 349.20 yesterday to end at 360.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

