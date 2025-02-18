Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at ₹354.05, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹360.95 and a low of ₹349.20. With a market capitalization of ₹221,860.58 crore, Coal India continues to show significant value, despite its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and low of ₹350.55. The BSE volume for the day was 162,831 shares, reflecting investor activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.86%, currently trading at ₹357.00. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has dropped by 24.98%, reaching the same price of ₹357.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.81%
|3 Months
|-11.34%
|6 Months
|-31.02%
|YTD
|-6.26%
|1 Year
|-24.98%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.7
|Support 1
|352.95
|Resistance 2
|368.7
|Support 2
|345.2
|Resistance 3
|376.45
|Support 3
|341.2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 31.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹360.95 & ₹349.20 yesterday to end at ₹360.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend