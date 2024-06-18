Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price sees gains in trading today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹488.95 and closed at ₹487.8. The high for the day was ₹492.25 while the low was ₹485. The market capitalization stood at ₹300,371.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹527.2 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 273,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with decreased open interest in Coal India, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock hitting a peak or beginning a downward trend in the near future.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹489.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹484.18 and ₹491.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹484.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 491.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at ₹490.30. Over the past year, Coal India's stock price has surged by 113.01% to reach ₹490.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|10.64%
|6 Months
|39.13%
|YTD
|29.51%
|1 Year
|113.01%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|491.43
|Support 1
|484.18
|Resistance 2
|495.47
|Support 2
|480.97
|Resistance 3
|498.68
|Support 3
|476.93
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 1.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹492.25 & ₹485 yesterday to end at ₹487.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend