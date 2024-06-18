Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 486.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 488.95 and closed at 487.8. The high for the day was 492.25 while the low was 485. The market capitalization stood at 300,371.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 527.2 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 273,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with decreased open interest in Coal India, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock hitting a peak or beginning a downward trend in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹489.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹486.75

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 489.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 484.18 and 491.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 484.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 491.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 490.30. Over the past year, Coal India's stock price has surged by 113.01% to reach 490.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months10.64%
6 Months39.13%
YTD29.51%
1 Year113.01%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1491.43Support 1484.18
Resistance 2495.47Support 2480.97
Resistance 3498.68Support 3476.93
18 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 1.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy7777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13528 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹487.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 492.25 & 485 yesterday to end at 487.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

