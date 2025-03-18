Explore
Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹389.10, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹385.80

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 385.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.10 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Highlights Premium
Coal India Share Price Highlights

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 381.75 and closed lower at 378.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 387 and a low of 379 during the day. With a market capitalization of 238,533.56 crore, Coal India's performance is notably below its 52-week high of 544.70 and above its 52-week low of 349.20. The BSE volume for the day was 381,258 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:05 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India has a 10.81% MF holding & 8.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.54% in to 10.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.16% in to 8.58% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30:33 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Coal India has a ROE of 52.10% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 22.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 37.00% & 32.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03:55 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Financial performance

Coal India has delivered a EPS growth of 43.34% & a revenue growth of 16.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1403277.00 cr which is -1.40% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.10% for revenue & 6.54% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:33:14 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212119
    Buy5567
    Hold4444
    Sell110.001
    Strong Sell1122
18 Mar 2025, 06:03:46 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price increased by 0.86% today, reaching 389.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries are experiencing declines, others such as Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2308.6556.652.523743.02026.9266459.93
Coal India389.13.30.86544.7349.2240573.9
Sindhu Trade Links15.942.6519.9431.3512.92457.84
Emergent Industrial Solutions513.0-26.95-4.99695.794.5234.39
Stratmont Industries76.83-1.56-1.99208.6533.24217.18
18 Mar 2025, 05:30:46 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 386.30 and a high of 393. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics during the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 04:32:42 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.35%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Coal India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:12 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed today at ₹389.10, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price closed the day at 389.10 - a 0.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 393.15 , 396.5 , 399.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 386.45 , 383.1 , 379.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:10 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.38% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Coal India has increased by 13.38% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 389.10, reflecting a rise of 0.86%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33:12 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:12:16 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹389.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 389.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 392.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 392.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59:51 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days378.65
10 Days373.73
20 Days368.20
50 Days374.20
100 Days396.99
300 Days448.80
18 Mar 2025, 02:59:45 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:47:13 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 20.70% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 20.70% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 389, reflecting an increase of 0.83%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is a negative price change with elevated volume, it could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34:05 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 393.0 & a low of 391.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 391.07 and 389.63 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1392.98Support 1391.63
Resistance 2393.67Support 2390.97
Resistance 3394.33Support 3390.28
18 Mar 2025, 02:14:53 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:02:22 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹392.20, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 389.15 & second resistance of 392.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 397.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 397.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:49:04 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.87% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 23.87% greater than that of yesterday, with the price currently at 392.05, reflecting an increase of 1.62%. Trading volume serves as a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically points to a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33:34 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 392.5 & a low of 390.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 391.63 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1393.22Support 1391.07
Resistance 2393.93Support 2389.63
Resistance 3395.37Support 3388.92
18 Mar 2025, 01:11:34 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:02:39 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock today experienced a low of 386.30 and reached a high of 391.75. The trading range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45:11 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.90% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of midnight, Coal India's trading volume has increased by 15.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at 390.40, reflecting a rise of 1.19%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35:39 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 391.15 and 387.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 387.55 and selling near hourly resistance 391.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1391.63Support 1389.58
Resistance 2392.72Support 2388.62
Resistance 3393.68Support 3387.53
18 Mar 2025, 12:24:50 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days378.65
10 Days373.73
20 Days368.20
50 Days374.20
100 Days396.99
300 Days448.80
18 Mar 2025, 12:23:11 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:10:07 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹390.30, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 389.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 392.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 392.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48:58 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 0.18% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 0.18% higher than the previous day, with the price reaching 390.20, marking an increase of 1.14%. Monitoring volume in conjunction with price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35:08 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 390.45 & a low of 386.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 388.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1391.15Support 1387.55
Resistance 2392.6Support 2385.4
Resistance 3394.75Support 3383.95
18 Mar 2025, 11:25:08 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹389.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 389.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 392.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 392.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:15:00 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price increased by 1.09%, reaching 390, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Stratmont Industries, experienced a decline, whereas others, including Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Emergent Industrial Solutions, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2295.943.91.953743.02026.9264988.35
Coal India390.04.21.09544.7349.2241130.35
Sindhu Trade Links13.790.53.7631.3512.92126.32
Emergent Industrial Solutions539.950.00.0695.794.5246.7
Stratmont Industries78.39-1.59-1.99208.6533.24221.59
18 Mar 2025, 11:04:23 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:45:03 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.94% lower than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India's trading volume has decreased by 22.94% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 388.60, reflecting a decline of 0.73%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37:49 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 389.8 & a low of 387.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1388.97Support 1386.17
Resistance 2390.78Support 2385.18
Resistance 3391.77Support 3383.37
18 Mar 2025, 10:11:06 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52:48 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price increased by 0.80% today, reaching 388.90, while the performance of its peers varies. Companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.80%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2279.6527.651.233743.02026.9263112.81
Coal India388.93.10.8544.7349.2240450.24
Sindhu Trade Links13.530.241.8131.3512.92086.23
Emergent Industrial Solutions539.95-28.4-5.0695.794.5246.7
Stratmont Industries78.39-1.59-1.99208.6533.24221.59
18 Mar 2025, 09:40:00 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:30:51 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹388.60, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 388.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 381.15 and 389.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 381.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 389.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17:49 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at 388.40. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have declined by 7.10%, also settling at 388.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months3.59%
6 Months-21.79%
YTD0.42%
1 Year-7.1%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1389.15Support 1381.15
Resistance 2392.1Support 2376.1
Resistance 3397.15Support 3373.15
18 Mar 2025, 08:34:52 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:18:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6887 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:45 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹378.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 387 & 379 yesterday to end at 385.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

