Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹389.10, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹385.80

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹381.75 and closed lower at ₹378.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹387 and a low of ₹379 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹238,533.56 crore, Coal India's performance is notably below its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹349.20. The BSE volume for the day was 381,258 shares.
Coal India Live Updates: Shareholding information
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India has a 10.81% MF holding & 8.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.54% in to 10.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.16% in to 8.58% in quarter.
Coal India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Coal India has a ROE of 52.10% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 22.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 37.00% & 32.00% respectively.
Coal India Live Updates: Financial performance
Coal India has delivered a EPS growth of 43.34% & a revenue growth of 16.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1403277.00 cr which is -1.40% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.10% for revenue & 6.54% in profit for the quarter 4.
Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price increased by 0.86% today, reaching ₹389.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries are experiencing declines, others such as Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2308.65
|56.65
|2.52
|3743.0
|2026.9
|266459.93
|Coal India
|389.1
|3.3
|0.86
|544.7
|349.2
|240573.9
|Sindhu Trade Links
|15.94
|2.65
|19.94
|31.35
|12.9
|2457.84
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|513.0
|-26.95
|-4.99
|695.7
|94.5
|234.39
|Stratmont Industries
|76.83
|-1.56
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|217.18
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹386.30 and a high of ₹393. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics during the trading session.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.35%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Coal India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed today at ₹389.10, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹385.80
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price closed the day at ₹389.10 - a 0.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 393.15 , 396.5 , 399.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 386.45 , 383.1 , 379.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.38% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Coal India has increased by 13.38% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹389.10, reflecting a rise of 0.86%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹389.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹385.80
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹389.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹392.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹392.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|378.65
|10 Days
|373.73
|20 Days
|368.20
|50 Days
|374.20
|100 Days
|396.99
|300 Days
|448.80
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 20.70% higher than yesterday
Coal India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 20.70% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹389, reflecting an increase of 0.83%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is a negative price change with elevated volume, it could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 393.0 & a low of 391.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 391.07 and 389.63 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|392.98
|Support 1
|391.63
|Resistance 2
|393.67
|Support 2
|390.97
|Resistance 3
|394.33
|Support 3
|390.28
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹392.20, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹385.80
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹389.15 & second resistance of ₹392.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹397.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹397.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.87% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 23.87% greater than that of yesterday, with the price currently at ₹392.05, reflecting an increase of 1.62%. Trading volume serves as a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically points to a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 392.5 & a low of 390.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 391.63 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|393.22
|Support 1
|391.07
|Resistance 2
|393.93
|Support 2
|389.63
|Resistance 3
|395.37
|Support 3
|388.92
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock today experienced a low of ₹386.30 and reached a high of ₹391.75. The trading range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company.
Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.90% higher than yesterday
Coal India Live Updates: As of midnight, Coal India's trading volume has increased by 15.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹390.40, reflecting a rise of 1.19%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 391.15 and 387.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 387.55 and selling near hourly resistance 391.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|391.63
|Support 1
|389.58
|Resistance 2
|392.72
|Support 2
|388.62
|Resistance 3
|393.68
|Support 3
|387.53
Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|378.65
|10 Days
|373.73
|20 Days
|368.20
|50 Days
|374.20
|100 Days
|396.99
|300 Days
|448.80
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹390.30, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹385.80
Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹389.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹392.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹392.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 0.18% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 0.18% higher than the previous day, with the price reaching ₹390.20, marking an increase of 1.14%. Monitoring volume in conjunction with price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 390.45 & a low of 386.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 388.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|391.15
|Support 1
|387.55
|Resistance 2
|392.6
|Support 2
|385.4
|Resistance 3
|394.75
|Support 3
|383.95
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹389.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹385.80
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹389.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹392.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹392.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price increased by 1.09%, reaching ₹390, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Stratmont Industries, experienced a decline, whereas others, including Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Emergent Industrial Solutions, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2295.9
|43.9
|1.95
|3743.0
|2026.9
|264988.35
|Coal India
|390.0
|4.2
|1.09
|544.7
|349.2
|241130.35
|Sindhu Trade Links
|13.79
|0.5
|3.76
|31.35
|12.9
|2126.32
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|539.95
|0.0
|0.0
|695.7
|94.5
|246.7
|Stratmont Industries
|78.39
|-1.59
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|221.59
Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.94% lower than yesterday
Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India's trading volume has decreased by 22.94% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹388.60, reflecting a decline of 0.73%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 389.8 & a low of 387.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|388.97
|Support 1
|386.17
|Resistance 2
|390.78
|Support 2
|385.18
|Resistance 3
|391.77
|Support 3
|383.37
Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price increased by 0.80% today, reaching ₹388.90, while the performance of its peers varies. Companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.80%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2279.65
|27.65
|1.23
|3743.0
|2026.9
|263112.81
|Coal India
|388.9
|3.1
|0.8
|544.7
|349.2
|240450.24
|Sindhu Trade Links
|13.53
|0.24
|1.81
|31.35
|12.9
|2086.23
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|539.95
|-28.4
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|246.7
|Stratmont Industries
|78.39
|-1.59
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|221.59
Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹388.60, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹385.80
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹388.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹381.15 and ₹389.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹381.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 389.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹388.40. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have declined by 7.10%, also settling at ₹388.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|3.59%
|6 Months
|-21.79%
|YTD
|0.42%
|1 Year
|-7.1%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|389.15
|Support 1
|381.15
|Resistance 2
|392.1
|Support 2
|376.1
|Resistance 3
|397.15
|Support 3
|373.15
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6887 k
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹378.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹387 & ₹379 yesterday to end at ₹385.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.