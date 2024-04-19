Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Plummet as Company Faces Investor Concerns

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹455.45 and closed at ₹453.1. The high for the day was ₹456.85, while the low was ₹435.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹270389.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹487.75 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 292378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Coal India stock is ₹438.75 with a percent decrease of -3.17 and a net change of -14.35. This indicates a decline in the stock value.
