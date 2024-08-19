Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 504.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.2 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 506.45 and closed at 504.7. The stock reached a high of 515.5 and a low of 502.5. It has a market capitalization of 315654.94 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 542 and a low of 226.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 314158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12169 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹504.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 515.5 & 502.5 yesterday to end at 512.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

