Coal India Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹506.45 and closed at ₹504.7. The stock reached a high of ₹515.5 and a low of ₹502.5. It has a market capitalization of ₹315654.94 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹542 and a low of ₹226.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 314158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹515.5 & ₹502.5 yesterday to end at ₹512.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend