Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹404.65 and closed at ₹402.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹404.65 and a low of ₹394.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹248,296.3 crore, Coal India's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹544.7 and low of ₹342.3. The BSE volume for the day was 256,201 shares.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹388.9, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹395.9
Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹392.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹388.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹388.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 1.05%, currently trading at ₹391.75. Over the past year, however, Coal India shares have appreciated by 7.86%, reaching ₹391.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.07%
|3 Months
|-15.94%
|6 Months
|-17.19%
|YTD
|5.27%
|1 Year
|7.86%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|402.32
|Support 1
|392.22
|Resistance 2
|408.53
|Support 2
|388.33
|Resistance 3
|412.42
|Support 3
|382.12
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 36.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7903 k
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹402.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹404.65 & ₹394.55 yesterday to end at ₹395.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend