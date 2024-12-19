Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 395.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 404.65 and closed at 402.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 404.65 and a low of 394.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 248,296.3 crore, Coal India's performance is notable given its 52-week high of 544.7 and low of 342.3. The BSE volume for the day was 256,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:34:15 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹388.9, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹395.9

Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 392.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 388.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of 388.33 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 1.05%, currently trading at 391.75. Over the past year, however, Coal India shares have appreciated by 7.86%, reaching 391.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.07%
3 Months-15.94%
6 Months-17.19%
YTD5.27%
1 Year7.86%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1402.32Support 1392.22
Resistance 2408.53Support 2388.33
Resistance 3412.42Support 3382.12
19 Dec 2024, 08:35:24 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 36.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7767
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:16:36 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7903 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹402.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 404.65 & 394.55 yesterday to end at 395.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

