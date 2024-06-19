Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets on the Market Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets on the Market Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 488.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 489.95 and closed at 486.75. The high was 492.75 and the low was 485.25. The market capitalization was 301,357.42 crore. The 52-week high was 527.20 and the 52-week low was 223.30. The BSE volume for the day was 177,045 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:10 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Coal India dropped by 0.9% to reach 484.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Enterprises and Anmol India are declining, whereas Sindhu Trade Links and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3272.5-35.4-1.073743.02142.3373065.37
Coal India484.45-4.4-0.9527.2223.3298553.37
Sindhu Trade Links22.830.231.0245.1517.023520.22
Anmol India36.0-0.38-1.0468.031.0204.89
Chandra Prabhu International26.00.512.041.022.648.07
19 Jun 2024, 09:41:50 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹482, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹488.85

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 485.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 481.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 481.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has dropped by -0.18% and is currently trading at 487.95. Over the past year, Coal India shares have increased by 115.30% to 487.95. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months8.72%
6 Months33.27%
YTD30.07%
1 Year115.3%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1492.75Support 1485.25
Resistance 2496.5Support 2481.5
Resistance 3500.25Support 3477.75
19 Jun 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 1.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy7777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13904 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04:24 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹486.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 492.75 & 485.25 yesterday to end at 486.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue