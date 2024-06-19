Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Plummets on the Market Today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹489.95 and closed at ₹486.75. The high was ₹492.75 and the low was ₹485.25. The market capitalization was ₹301,357.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹527.20 and the 52-week low was ₹223.30. The BSE volume for the day was 177,045 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Coal India dropped by 0.9% to reach ₹484.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Enterprises and Anmol India are declining, whereas Sindhu Trade Links and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3272.5
|-35.4
|-1.07
|3743.0
|2142.3
|373065.37
|Coal India
|484.45
|-4.4
|-0.9
|527.2
|223.3
|298553.37
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.83
|0.23
|1.02
|45.15
|17.02
|3520.22
|Anmol India
|36.0
|-0.38
|-1.04
|68.0
|31.0
|204.89
|Chandra Prabhu International
|26.0
|0.51
|2.0
|41.0
|22.6
|48.07
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹482, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹488.85
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹485.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹481.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹481.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has dropped by -0.18% and is currently trading at ₹487.95. Over the past year, Coal India shares have increased by 115.30% to ₹487.95. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|8.72%
|6 Months
|33.27%
|YTD
|30.07%
|1 Year
|115.3%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|492.75
|Support 1
|485.25
|Resistance 2
|496.5
|Support 2
|481.5
|Resistance 3
|500.25
|Support 3
|477.75
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 1.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13904 k
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹486.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹492.75 & ₹485.25 yesterday to end at ₹486.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend