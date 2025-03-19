Explore
Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at 395.75, up 1.71% from yesterday's 389.10
Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹395.75, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹389.10

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 389.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Highlights Premium
Coal India Share Price Highlights

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 387.50 and closed slightly lower at 385.80. The stock reached a high of 393 and a low of 386.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 240,573.90 crore, Coal India continues to be a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 349.20, with a trading volume of 408,488 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:09 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India has a 10.81% MF holding & 8.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.54% in to 10.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.16% in to 8.58% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32:07 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Coal India has a ROE of 52.10% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 22.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 37.00% & 32.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:00:01 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Financial performance

Coal India has delivered a EPS growth of 43.34% & a revenue growth of 16.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1403277.00 cr which is -1.40% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.10% for revenue & 6.54% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:30:38 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 06:00:08 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India saw its share price increase by 1.71%, reaching 395.75, while its competitors showed mixed performance. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2321.1512.50.543743.02026.9267902.66
Coal India395.756.651.71544.7349.2244685.48
Sindhu Trade Links19.123.1819.9531.3512.92948.17
Emergent Industrial Solutions487.35-25.65-5.0695.794.5222.67
Stratmont Industries75.3-1.53-1.99208.6533.24212.86
19 Mar 2025, 05:30:45 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India stock recorded a low of 388.80 and reached a high of 397.90. This indicates a trading range of 9.10 for the day, reflecting the stock's volatility and potential investor interest in its performance.

19 Mar 2025, 04:32:21 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.59%; Futures open interest increased by 1.63%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:52:27 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed today at ₹395.75, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price closed the day at 395.75 - a 1.71% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 399.47 , 403.38 , 408.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 390.22 , 384.88 , 380.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33:15 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:14:04 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹396, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 393.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 396.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 396.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:49 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days378.65
10 Days373.73
20 Days368.20
50 Days374.20
100 Days396.99
300 Days448.80
19 Mar 2025, 02:56:05 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:50:36 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 0.87% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 0.87% higher compared to yesterday, with its price currently at 396.30, reflecting a rise of 1.85%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:40 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 396.98 and 394.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 394.83 and selling near hourly resistance 396.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1397.6Support 1395.7
Resistance 2398.7Support 2394.9
Resistance 3399.5Support 3393.8
19 Mar 2025, 02:13:59 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:07:17 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹396.80, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 393.15 & second resistance of 396.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 399.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 399.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50:46 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.86% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coal India’s trading volume is down by 3.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 396.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.86%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:09 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 397.0 and 395.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 395.55 and selling near hourly resistance 397.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1396.98Support 1394.83
Resistance 2398.02Support 2393.72
Resistance 3399.13Support 3392.68
19 Mar 2025, 01:13:07 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.81%; Futures open interest increased by 0.84%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:00:44 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 388.80 and a high reaching 396.90. This indicates a fluctuation of 8.10 within the session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 12:46:36 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.24% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of midnight, Coal India’s trading volume has increased by 0.24% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 396.55, showing an increase of 1.91%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37:59 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 396.85 & a low of 395.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 396.05 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1397.0Support 1395.55
Resistance 2397.65Support 2394.75
Resistance 3398.45Support 3394.1
19 Mar 2025, 12:23:10 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days378.65
10 Days373.73
20 Days368.20
50 Days374.20
100 Days396.99
300 Days448.80
19 Mar 2025, 12:13:54 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹395.70, up 1.70% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 393.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 396.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 396.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:49:36 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.01% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India's trading volume has increased by 4.01% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 395.95, reflecting a rise of 1.76%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a likely sustainable increase, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 395.5 & a low of 393.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 395.18 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1396.05Support 1394.4
Resistance 2396.6Support 2393.3
Resistance 3397.7Support 3392.75
19 Mar 2025, 11:21:00 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹394.80, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 393.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 396.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 396.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15:44 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India saw a share price increase of 1.34%, reaching 394.30, while its competitors exhibited a mixed performance. Companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.31% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2336.8528.21.223743.02026.9269714.72
Coal India394.35.21.34544.7349.2243788.97
Sindhu Trade Links17.681.7410.9231.3512.92726.13
Emergent Industrial Solutions487.35-25.65-5.0695.794.5222.67
Stratmont Industries75.3-1.53-1.99208.6533.24212.86
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:53 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:47:38 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 20.60% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 20.60% greater than yesterday's figures, with the stock price at 395.05, reflecting a 1.53% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price paired with high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop accompanied by high volume may signal potential further declines in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:34:06 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 394.3 & a low of 390.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1395.18Support 1391.43
Resistance 2396.62Support 2389.12
Resistance 3398.93Support 3387.68
19 Mar 2025, 10:12:41 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:56:15 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price increased by 0.95%, reaching 392.80, amid mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.02% and up by 0.10%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2326.617.950.783743.02026.9268531.69
Coal India392.83.70.95544.7349.2242861.55
Sindhu Trade Links17.831.8911.8631.3512.92749.26
Emergent Industrial Solutions487.35-25.65-5.0695.794.5222.67
Stratmont Industries76.83-1.56-1.99208.6533.24217.18
19 Mar 2025, 09:43:41 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:34:38 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹391.45, up 0.60% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 391.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 386.45 and 393.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 386.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 393.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:16:26 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.59%, currently trading at 391.40. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have experienced a decline of 7.72%, also priced at 391.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.77%
3 Months3.53%
6 Months-20.31%
YTD1.34%
1 Year-7.72%
19 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1393.15Support 1386.45
Resistance 2396.5Support 2383.1
Resistance 3399.85Support 3379.75
19 Mar 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:19:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6978 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:54 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹385.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 393 & 386.30 yesterday to end at 389.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

