Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹395.75, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹389.10

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹387.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹385.80. The stock reached a high of ₹393 and a low of ₹386.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹240,573.90 crore, Coal India continues to be a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹349.20, with a trading volume of 408,488 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Live Updates: Shareholding information
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India has a 10.81% MF holding & 8.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.54% in to 10.81% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.16% in to 8.58% in quarter.
Coal India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Coal India has a ROE of 52.10% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 22.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 37.00% & 32.00% respectively.
Coal India Live Updates: Financial performance
Coal India has delivered a EPS growth of 43.34% & a revenue growth of 16.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1403277.00 cr which is -1.40% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.10% for revenue & 6.54% in profit for the quarter 4.
Coal India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹475.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India saw its share price increase by 1.71%, reaching ₹395.75, while its competitors showed mixed performance. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2321.15
|12.5
|0.54
|3743.0
|2026.9
|267902.66
|Coal India
|395.75
|6.65
|1.71
|544.7
|349.2
|244685.48
|Sindhu Trade Links
|19.12
|3.18
|19.95
|31.35
|12.9
|2948.17
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|487.35
|-25.65
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|222.67
|Stratmont Industries
|75.3
|-1.53
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|212.86
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India stock recorded a low of ₹388.80 and reached a high of ₹397.90. This indicates a trading range of ₹9.10 for the day, reflecting the stock's volatility and potential investor interest in its performance.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.59%; Futures open interest increased by 1.63%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed today at ₹395.75, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹389.10
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price closed the day at ₹395.75 - a 1.71% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 399.47 , 403.38 , 408.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 390.22 , 384.88 , 380.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates:
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹396, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹389.10
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹393.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹396.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹396.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|378.65
|10 Days
|373.73
|20 Days
|368.20
|50 Days
|374.20
|100 Days
|396.99
|300 Days
|448.80
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 0.87% higher than yesterday
Coal India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 0.87% higher compared to yesterday, with its price currently at ₹396.30, reflecting a rise of 1.85%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 396.98 and 394.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 394.83 and selling near hourly resistance 396.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|397.6
|Support 1
|395.7
|Resistance 2
|398.7
|Support 2
|394.9
|Resistance 3
|399.5
|Support 3
|393.8
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹396.80, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹389.10
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹393.15 & second resistance of ₹396.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹399.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹399.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.86% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coal India’s trading volume is down by 3.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹396.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.86%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 397.0 and 395.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 395.55 and selling near hourly resistance 397.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|396.98
|Support 1
|394.83
|Resistance 2
|398.02
|Support 2
|393.72
|Resistance 3
|399.13
|Support 3
|392.68
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.81%; Futures open interest increased by 0.84%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹388.80 and a high reaching ₹396.90. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹8.10 within the session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance.
Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.24% higher than yesterday
Coal India Live Updates: As of midnight, Coal India’s trading volume has increased by 0.24% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹396.55, showing an increase of 1.91%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 396.85 & a low of 395.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 396.05 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|397.0
|Support 1
|395.55
|Resistance 2
|397.65
|Support 2
|394.75
|Resistance 3
|398.45
|Support 3
|394.1
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹395.70, up 1.70% from yesterday's ₹389.10
Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹393.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹396.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹396.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.01% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India's trading volume has increased by 4.01% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹395.95, reflecting a rise of 1.76%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a likely sustainable increase, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 395.5 & a low of 393.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 395.18 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|396.05
|Support 1
|394.4
|Resistance 2
|396.6
|Support 2
|393.3
|Resistance 3
|397.7
|Support 3
|392.75
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹394.80, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹389.10
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹393.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹396.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹396.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India saw a share price increase of 1.34%, reaching ₹394.30, while its competitors exhibited a mixed performance. Companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.31% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2336.85
|28.2
|1.22
|3743.0
|2026.9
|269714.72
|Coal India
|394.3
|5.2
|1.34
|544.7
|349.2
|243788.97
|Sindhu Trade Links
|17.68
|1.74
|10.92
|31.35
|12.9
|2726.13
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|487.35
|-25.65
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|222.67
|Stratmont Industries
|75.3
|-1.53
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|212.86
Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 20.60% higher than yesterday
Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 20.60% greater than yesterday's figures, with the stock price at ₹395.05, reflecting a 1.53% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price paired with high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop accompanied by high volume may signal potential further declines in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 394.3 & a low of 390.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|395.18
|Support 1
|391.43
|Resistance 2
|396.62
|Support 2
|389.12
|Resistance 3
|398.93
|Support 3
|387.68
Coal India Live Updates:
Coal India Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price increased by 0.95%, reaching ₹392.80, amid mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.02% and up by 0.10%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2326.6
|17.95
|0.78
|3743.0
|2026.9
|268531.69
|Coal India
|392.8
|3.7
|0.95
|544.7
|349.2
|242861.55
|Sindhu Trade Links
|17.83
|1.89
|11.86
|31.35
|12.9
|2749.26
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|487.35
|-25.65
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|222.67
|Stratmont Industries
|76.83
|-1.56
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|217.18
Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹391.45, up 0.60% from yesterday's ₹389.10
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹391.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹386.45 and ₹393.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹386.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 393.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹391.40. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have experienced a decline of 7.72%, also priced at ₹391.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.77%
|3 Months
|3.53%
|6 Months
|-20.31%
|YTD
|1.34%
|1 Year
|-7.72%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|393.15
|Support 1
|386.45
|Resistance 2
|396.5
|Support 2
|383.1
|Resistance 3
|399.85
|Support 3
|379.75
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6978 k
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹385.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹393 & ₹386.30 yesterday to end at ₹389.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.