Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹513.15 and closed at ₹512.2. The stock reached a high of ₹523.35 and a low of ₹513.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹321324.65 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹542 and a 52-week low of ₹226.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 182964 shares.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|525.45
|Support 1
|515.25
|Resistance 2
|529.5
|Support 2
|509.1
|Resistance 3
|535.65
|Support 3
|505.05
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 9.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹523.35 & ₹513.15 yesterday to end at ₹521.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend