Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹390.1 and closed at ₹395.9, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹394.5 and a low of ₹387.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹243,920.8 crore, it continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹544.7, while the low is ₹342.3, with a trading volume of 378,677 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 37.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹394.5 & ₹387.05 yesterday to end at ₹392.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend