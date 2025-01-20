Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 379.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 380.55 and closed at 379.20, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 389.35 and a low of 378.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 238,898.20 crore, it has a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 441,899 shares for Coal India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at 386.50. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have risen by 3.19%, reaching 386.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.2%
3 Months-16.51%
6 Months-20.56%
YTD0.91%
1 Year3.19%
20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1392.12Support 1381.42
Resistance 2396.08Support 2374.68
Resistance 3402.82Support 3370.72
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7898 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹379.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 389.35 & 378.65 yesterday to end at 387.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.