Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹380.55 and closed at ₹379.20, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹389.35 and a low of ₹378.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹238,898.20 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 441,899 shares for Coal India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹386.50. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have risen by 3.19%, reaching ₹386.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.2%
|3 Months
|-16.51%
|6 Months
|-20.56%
|YTD
|0.91%
|1 Year
|3.19%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|392.12
|Support 1
|381.42
|Resistance 2
|396.08
|Support 2
|374.68
|Resistance 3
|402.82
|Support 3
|370.72
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹389.35 & ₹378.65 yesterday to end at ₹387.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.