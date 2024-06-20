Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹491.75 and closed at ₹488.85. The high for the day was ₹491.75 and the low was ₹476.5. The market capitalization stood at 294701.67 crores. The 52-week high was ₹527.2 and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume was at 521,740 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹488.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹491.75 & ₹476.5 yesterday to end at ₹488.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.