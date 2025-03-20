Explore
Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at 397.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's 395.75
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at ₹397.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹395.75

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 395.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Highlights Premium
Coal India Share Price Highlights

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 391.90 and closed lower at 389.10. The stock reached a high of 397.90 and dipped to a low of 388.80, reflecting market fluctuations. The company's market capitalization stood at 244,685.48 crore. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 349.20, with a trading volume of 266,677 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:00:00 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Financial performance

Coal India has delivered a EPS growth of 43.34% & a revenue growth of 16.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1403277.00 cr which is -1.40% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.10% for revenue & 6.54% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:14 PM IST

Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 19.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212119
    Buy5567
    Hold4444
    Sell110.001
    Strong Sell1122
20 Mar 2025, 06:05:35 PM IST

Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price increased by 0.23%, reaching 396.65, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries saw declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2339.0517.90.773743.02026.9269968.64
Coal India396.650.90.23544.7349.2245241.94
Sindhu Trade Links19.080.070.3731.3512.92942.0
Emergent Industrial Solutions463.0-24.35-5.0695.794.5211.54
Stratmont Industries73.8-1.5-1.99208.6533.24208.62
20 Mar 2025, 05:32:04 PM IST

Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock today reached a high of 398.60 and a low of 392.10. The trading range indicates moderate volatility, reflecting market dynamics as investors assess performance and outlook for the company.

20 Mar 2025, 04:34:14 PM IST

Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest increased by 1.91%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:40 PM IST

Volume traded till 3 PM is 17.45% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 17.45% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 397.85, reflecting an increase of 0.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:00 PM IST

Coal India closed today at ₹397.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹395.75

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price closed the day at 397.85 - a 0.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 398.65 , 401.0 , 404.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 393.0 , 389.7 , 387.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:08 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:16:45 PM IST

Coal India trading at ₹396.50, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹395.75

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 396.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 390.22 and 399.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 390.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:45 PM IST

Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days379.70
10 Days375.40
20 Days369.41
50 Days374.06
100 Days396.00
300 Days448.29
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:01 PM IST

Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:45:09 PM IST

Volume traded till 2 PM is -14.40% lower than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coal India's trading volume has decreased by 14.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 396.10, reflecting a slight decline of 0.09%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35:10 PM IST

Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 396.63 and 395.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 395.13 and selling near hourly resistance 396.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1397.0Support 1395.9
Resistance 2397.5Support 2395.3
Resistance 3398.1Support 3394.8
20 Mar 2025, 02:10:33 PM IST

Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 19.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 02:05:16 PM IST

Coal India trading at ₹396.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹395.75

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 396.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 390.22 and 399.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 390.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:48:24 PM IST

Volume traded till 1 PM is -20.38% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coal India's trading volume has decreased by 20.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 396.25, reflecting a slight decline of 0.13%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 01:34:38 PM IST

Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 396.5 & a low of 395.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 395.6 and 396.1, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1396.63Support 1395.13
Resistance 2397.32Support 2394.32
Resistance 3398.13Support 3393.63
20 Mar 2025, 01:02:42 PM IST

Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock today reached a high of 398.60 and a low of 392.10. This trading range reflects a modest fluctuation within the day's market activity, indicating potential volatility and investor interest in the stock's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 12:52:00 PM IST

Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.12% lower than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Coal India’s trading volume has decreased by 22.12% compared to yesterday, with the share price at 395.85, reflecting a slight drop of 0.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may signal further price reductions.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:05 PM IST

Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 396.08 and 392.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 392.83 and selling near hourly resistance 396.08 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1395.6Support 1394.3
Resistance 2396.1Support 2393.5
Resistance 3396.9Support 3393.0
20 Mar 2025, 12:25:23 PM IST

Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days379.70
10 Days375.40
20 Days369.41
50 Days374.06
100 Days396.00
300 Days448.29
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:03 PM IST

Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:12:58 PM IST

Coal India trading at ₹395, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹395.75

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 395 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 390.22 and 399.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 390.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:49:36 AM IST

Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.63% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Coal India has decreased by 13.63% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 394.70, reflecting a decline of 0.27%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33:35 AM IST

Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 397.77 and 392.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 392.72 and selling near hourly resistance 397.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1396.08Support 1392.83
Resistance 2398.17Support 2391.67
Resistance 3399.33Support 3389.58
20 Mar 2025, 11:22:16 AM IST

Coal India trading at ₹394.80, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹395.75

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 394.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 390.22 and 399.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 390.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:13:11 AM IST

Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price decreased by 0.08%, bringing it to 395.45, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Emergent Industrial Solutions is experiencing a decline, whereas Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Stratmont Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.60% and 0.61%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2322.651.50.063743.02026.9268075.78
Coal India395.45-0.3-0.08544.7349.2244500.0
Sindhu Trade Links19.420.412.1631.3512.92994.43
Emergent Industrial Solutions463.0-24.35-5.0695.794.5211.54
Stratmont Industries75.30.00.0208.6533.24212.86
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:02 AM IST

Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 19.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 10:48:17 AM IST

Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.32% lower than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has experienced a trading volume that is 12.32% lower than the previous day, with its share price at 396.40, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37:50 AM IST

Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 397.15 & a low of 392.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1397.77Support 1392.72
Resistance 2399.98Support 2389.88
Resistance 3402.82Support 3387.67
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:33 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:53:34 AM IST

Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price decreased by 0.53% today, trading at 393.65, while its peers showed mixed performance. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Emergent Industrial Solutions saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2312.0-9.15-0.393743.02026.9266846.58
Coal India393.65-2.1-0.53544.7349.2243387.09
Sindhu Trade Links18.61-0.4-2.131.3512.92869.53
Emergent Industrial Solutions487.350.00.0695.794.5222.67
Stratmont Industries75.3-1.53-1.99208.6533.24212.86
20 Mar 2025, 09:40:32 AM IST

Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:30:11 AM IST

Coal India trading at ₹396.85, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹395.75

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 396.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 390.22 and 399.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 390.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:51 AM IST

Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.21%, currently trading at 394.90. Over the past year, Coal India shares have experienced a decline of 5.54%, also settling at 394.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.43%
3 Months6.29%
6 Months-18.73%
YTD3.05%
1 Year-5.54%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1399.47Support 1390.22
Resistance 2403.38Support 2384.88
Resistance 3408.72Support 3380.97
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:41 AM IST

Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 08:16:02 AM IST

Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6974 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:52 AM IST

Coal India closed at ₹389.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 397.90 & 388.80 yesterday to end at 395.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

