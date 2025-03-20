Coal India Share Price Highlights : Coal India closed today at 397.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's 395.75

Coal India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹391.90 and closed lower at ₹389.10. The stock reached a high of ₹397.90 and dipped to a low of ₹388.80, reflecting market fluctuations. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹244,685.48 crore. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹349.20, with a trading volume of 266,677 shares on the BSE.
Coal India has delivered a EPS growth of 43.34% & a revenue growth of 16.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1403277.00 cr which is -1.40% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.10% for revenue & 6.54% in profit for the quarter 4.
- The median price target is ₹475.0, 19.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price increased by 0.23%, reaching ₹396.65, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Emergent Industrial Solutions and Stratmont Industries saw declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2339.05
|17.9
|0.77
|3743.0
|2026.9
|269968.64
|Coal India
|396.65
|0.9
|0.23
|544.7
|349.2
|245241.94
|Sindhu Trade Links
|19.08
|0.07
|0.37
|31.35
|12.9
|2942.0
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|463.0
|-24.35
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|211.54
|Stratmont Industries
|73.8
|-1.5
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|208.62
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India stock today reached a high of ₹398.60 and a low of ₹392.10. The trading range indicates moderate volatility, reflecting market dynamics as investors assess performance and outlook for the company.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 17.45% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹397.85, reflecting an increase of 0.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price closed the day at ₹397.85 - a 0.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 398.65 , 401.0 , 404.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 393.0 , 389.7 , 387.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹396.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹390.22 and ₹399.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹390.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|379.70
|10 Days
|375.40
|20 Days
|369.41
|50 Days
|374.06
|100 Days
|396.00
|300 Days
|448.29
Coal India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coal India's trading volume has decreased by 14.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹396.10, reflecting a slight decline of 0.09%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 396.63 and 395.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 395.13 and selling near hourly resistance 396.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|397.0
|Support 1
|395.9
|Resistance 2
|397.5
|Support 2
|395.3
|Resistance 3
|398.1
|Support 3
|394.8
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coal India's trading volume has decreased by 20.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹396.25, reflecting a slight decline of 0.13%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 396.5 & a low of 395.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 395.6 and 396.1, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|396.63
|Support 1
|395.13
|Resistance 2
|397.32
|Support 2
|394.32
|Resistance 3
|398.13
|Support 3
|393.63
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock today reached a high of ₹398.60 and a low of ₹392.10. This trading range reflects a modest fluctuation within the day's market activity, indicating potential volatility and investor interest in the stock's performance.
Coal India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Coal India’s trading volume has decreased by 22.12% compared to yesterday, with the share price at ₹395.85, reflecting a slight drop of 0.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may signal further price reductions.
Coal India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 396.08 and 392.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 392.83 and selling near hourly resistance 396.08 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|395.6
|Support 1
|394.3
|Resistance 2
|396.1
|Support 2
|393.5
|Resistance 3
|396.9
|Support 3
|393.0
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Coal India has decreased by 13.63% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹394.70, reflecting a decline of 0.27%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 397.77 and 392.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 392.72 and selling near hourly resistance 397.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|396.08
|Support 1
|392.83
|Resistance 2
|398.17
|Support 2
|391.67
|Resistance 3
|399.33
|Support 3
|389.58
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India’s share price decreased by 0.08%, bringing it to ₹395.45, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Emergent Industrial Solutions is experiencing a decline, whereas Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Stratmont Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.60% and 0.61%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2322.65
|1.5
|0.06
|3743.0
|2026.9
|268075.78
|Coal India
|395.45
|-0.3
|-0.08
|544.7
|349.2
|244500.0
|Sindhu Trade Links
|19.42
|0.41
|2.16
|31.35
|12.9
|2994.43
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|463.0
|-24.35
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|211.54
|Stratmont Industries
|75.3
|0.0
|0.0
|208.65
|33.24
|212.86
Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has experienced a trading volume that is 12.32% lower than the previous day, with its share price at ₹396.40, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 397.15 & a low of 392.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|397.77
|Support 1
|392.72
|Resistance 2
|399.98
|Support 2
|389.88
|Resistance 3
|402.82
|Support 3
|387.67
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price decreased by 0.53% today, trading at ₹393.65, while its peers showed mixed performance. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Emergent Industrial Solutions saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2312.0
|-9.15
|-0.39
|3743.0
|2026.9
|266846.58
|Coal India
|393.65
|-2.1
|-0.53
|544.7
|349.2
|243387.09
|Sindhu Trade Links
|18.61
|-0.4
|-2.1
|31.35
|12.9
|2869.53
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|487.35
|0.0
|0.0
|695.7
|94.5
|222.67
|Stratmont Industries
|75.3
|-1.53
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|212.86
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹394.90. Over the past year, Coal India shares have experienced a decline of 5.54%, also settling at ₹394.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.43%
|3 Months
|6.29%
|6 Months
|-18.73%
|YTD
|3.05%
|1 Year
|-5.54%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|399.47
|Support 1
|390.22
|Resistance 2
|403.38
|Support 2
|384.88
|Resistance 3
|408.72
|Support 3
|380.97
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹397.90 & ₹388.80 yesterday to end at ₹395.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.