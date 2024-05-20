Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Plunge as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹474.3, reached a high of ₹474.3, and a low of ₹468.1 before closing at ₹470.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹289,463.35 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India was ₹487.75, and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 116,161 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹469.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹466.57 and ₹473.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹466.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at ₹469.70. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have seen a significant increase of 96.26% to ₹469.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.64%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|36.21%
|YTD
|25.07%
|1 Year
|96.26%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.17
|Support 1
|466.57
|Resistance 2
|476.68
|Support 2
|463.48
|Resistance 3
|479.77
|Support 3
|459.97
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.3 & ₹468.1 yesterday to end at ₹470.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
