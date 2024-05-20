Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Plunge as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 470.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 474.3, reached a high of 474.3, and a low of 468.1 before closing at 470.35. The market capitalization stood at 289,463.35 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India was 487.75, and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 116,161 shares traded.

20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹469.7, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹470.35

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 469.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 466.57 and 473.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 466.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at 469.70. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have seen a significant increase of 96.26% to 469.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months36.21%
YTD25.07%
1 Year96.26%
20 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.17Support 1466.57
Resistance 2476.68Support 2463.48
Resistance 3479.77Support 3459.97
20 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15804 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹470.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 474.3 & 468.1 yesterday to end at 470.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

