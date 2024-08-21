Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹524.9 and closed at ₹522, after reaching a high of ₹528.6 and a low of ₹521.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹3,23,081.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹542, while the 52-week low is ₹226.1. A total of 332,597 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|528.18
|Support 1
|520.73
|Resistance 2
|532.12
|Support 2
|517.22
|Resistance 3
|535.63
|Support 3
|513.28
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 8.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹528.6 & ₹521.15 yesterday to end at ₹524.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend