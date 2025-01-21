Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹389.95 and closed at ₹387.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹391 and a low of ₹382.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹238,528.40 crore, the company's shares traded with a BSE volume of 371,082. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹361.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|391.6
|Support 1
|383.4
|Resistance 2
|395.4
|Support 2
|379.0
|Resistance 3
|399.8
|Support 3
|375.2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 81.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 371 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹391 & ₹382.8 yesterday to end at ₹387.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.