Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 387.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 389.95 and closed at 387.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 391 and a low of 382.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 238,528.40 crore, the company's shares traded with a BSE volume of 371,082. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 361.3.

21 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1391.6Support 1383.4
Resistance 2395.4Support 2379.0
Resistance 3399.8Support 3375.2
21 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8228 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 81.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 371 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹387.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 391 & 382.8 yesterday to end at 387.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

