Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock price closed at ₹478.2, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹481. The stock reached a high of ₹487.3 and a low of ₹471.6 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹297,752.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹527.2 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 675,155 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|490.13
|Support 1
|474.43
|Resistance 2
|496.57
|Support 2
|465.17
|Resistance 3
|505.83
|Support 3
|458.73
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 0.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 675 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹487.3 & ₹471.6 yesterday to end at ₹478.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend