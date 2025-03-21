Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 396.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.80 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 398.60 and closed at 395.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 398.60 and a low of 392.10 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 245,241.94 crore, the stock's performance remains volatile, having a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 349.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 137,157 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.92% higher than yesterday

Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 49.92% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 405, reflecting an increase of 2.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 404.7 & a low of 396.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1407.43Support 1398.93
Resistance 2410.32Support 2393.32
Resistance 3415.93Support 3390.43
21 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Coal India Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price increased by 0.57% today, reaching 398.90, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Sindhu Trade Links, Emergent Industrial Solutions, and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Adani Enterprises saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.16% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2350.7511.70.53743.02026.9271319.03
Coal India398.92.250.57544.7349.2246633.07
Sindhu Trade Links18.98-0.1-0.5231.3512.92926.58
Emergent Industrial Solutions439.85-23.15-5.0695.794.5200.97
Stratmont Industries73.8-1.5-1.99208.6533.24208.62
21 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹397.80, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹396.65

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 397.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 393.0 and 398.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 393.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 398.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at 396.95. However, over the past year, the price of Coal India shares has decreased by 5.51%, also standing at 396.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.12%
3 Months4.94%
6 Months-17.06%
YTD3.19%
1 Year-5.51%
21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1398.65Support 1393.0
Resistance 2401.0Support 2389.7
Resistance 3404.3Support 3387.35
21 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 19.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212119
    Buy5567
    Hold4444
    Sell110.001
    Strong Sell1122
21 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7126 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 137 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹395.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 398.60 & 392.10 yesterday to end at 396.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

