Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹398.60 and closed at ₹395.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹398.60 and a low of ₹392.10 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹245,241.94 crore, the stock's performance remains volatile, having a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹349.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 137,157 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coal India has seen a trading volume that is 49.92% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹405, reflecting an increase of 2.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 404.7 & a low of 396.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|407.43
|Support 1
|398.93
|Resistance 2
|410.32
|Support 2
|393.32
|Resistance 3
|415.93
|Support 3
|390.43
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India’s share price increased by 0.57% today, reaching ₹398.90, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Sindhu Trade Links, Emergent Industrial Solutions, and Stratmont Industries experienced declines, whereas Adani Enterprises saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.16% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2350.75
|11.7
|0.5
|3743.0
|2026.9
|271319.03
|Coal India
|398.9
|2.25
|0.57
|544.7
|349.2
|246633.07
|Sindhu Trade Links
|18.98
|-0.1
|-0.52
|31.35
|12.9
|2926.58
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|439.85
|-23.15
|-5.0
|695.7
|94.5
|200.97
|Stratmont Industries
|73.8
|-1.5
|-1.99
|208.65
|33.24
|208.62
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹397.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹393.0 and ₹398.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹393.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 398.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹396.95. However, over the past year, the price of Coal India shares has decreased by 5.51%, also standing at ₹396.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.12%
|3 Months
|4.94%
|6 Months
|-17.06%
|YTD
|3.19%
|1 Year
|-5.51%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|398.65
|Support 1
|393.0
|Resistance 2
|401.0
|Support 2
|389.7
|Resistance 3
|404.3
|Support 3
|387.35
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹475.0, 19.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 137 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹398.60 & ₹392.10 yesterday to end at ₹396.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.