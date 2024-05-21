Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹474.3 and closed at ₹470.35. The high for the day was ₹474.3, while the low was ₹468.1. The market capitalization was ₹289,463.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 116,161 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹482.9 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹479.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹473.25. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has surged by 95.79% to reach ₹473.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.79%
|3 Months
|-4.23%
|6 Months
|36.05%
|YTD
|24.92%
|1 Year
|95.79%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.3
|Support 1
|467.1
|Resistance 2
|476.9
|Support 2
|464.5
|Resistance 3
|479.5
|Support 3
|460.9
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 986 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.3 & ₹468.1 yesterday to end at ₹470.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
