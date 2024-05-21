Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 469.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 474.3 and closed at 470.35. The high for the day was 474.3, while the low was 468.1. The market capitalization was 289,463.35 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 116,161 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹482.9, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹469.35

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 482.9 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 479.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at 473.25. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has surged by 95.79% to reach 473.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.79%
3 Months-4.23%
6 Months36.05%
YTD24.92%
1 Year95.79%
21 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.3Support 1467.1
Resistance 2476.9Support 2464.5
Resistance 3479.5Support 3460.9
21 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9985
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
21 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 1102 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 15378 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 986 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹470.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 474.3 & 468.1 yesterday to end at 470.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.