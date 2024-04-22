Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 438.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 436.65 and closed at 438.75. The high for the day was 438.7 and the low was 428.1. The market capitalization was 268,232.75 crore with a 52-week high of 487.75 and a 52-week low of 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 395,468 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

