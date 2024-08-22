Coal India Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹527.95 and closed at ₹524.25. The stock reached a high of ₹535 and a low of ₹524.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹327,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹542, while the 52-week low is ₹226.1. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 203,816 shares.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹535 & ₹524.5 yesterday to end at ₹532.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend