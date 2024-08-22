Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 524.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 532.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 527.95 and closed at 524.25. The stock reached a high of 535 and a low of 524.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 327,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is 542, while the 52-week low is 226.1. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 203,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12124 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹524.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 535 & 524.5 yesterday to end at 532.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

