Coal India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹388.7 and closed at ₹387.05, experiencing a high of ₹389.8 and a low of ₹381. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹2,35,138.90 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹361.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 244,824 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹379.50. Over the past year, Coal India shares have declined by 4.33%, also reaching ₹379.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|-13.83%
|6 Months
|-21.65%
|YTD
|-0.68%
|1 Year
|-4.33%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|387.4
|Support 1
|378.6
|Resistance 2
|393.0
|Support 2
|375.4
|Resistance 3
|396.2
|Support 3
|369.8
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 37.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 134.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹389.8 & ₹381 yesterday to end at ₹381.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.