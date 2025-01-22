Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 387.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 388.7 and closed at 387.05, experiencing a high of 389.8 and a low of 381. The company's market capitalization stands at 2,35,138.90 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 361.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 244,824 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at 379.50. Over the past year, Coal India shares have declined by 4.33%, also reaching 379.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months-13.83%
6 Months-21.65%
YTD-0.68%
1 Year-4.33%
22 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1387.4Support 1378.6
Resistance 2393.0Support 2375.4
Resistance 3396.2Support 3369.8
22 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 525.0, 37.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy6677
    Hold4344
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
22 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9006 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 134.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹387.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 389.8 & 381 yesterday to end at 381.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.