Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock up in positive trading session

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹469.7 and closed at ₹469.35. The high for the day was ₹493.8 while the low was ₹469.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹302,435.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 702,206 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.35%; Futures open interest increased by 1.33%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹491.5 and a high of ₹507.3 on the current day.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 35.49% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded by 12 AM has increased by 35.49% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹501.7, up by 2.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 503.95 and 498.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 498.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 503.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|503.7
|Support 1
|499.0
|Resistance 2
|505.6
|Support 2
|496.2
|Resistance 3
|508.4
|Support 3
|494.3
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|464.77
|10 Days
|458.09
|20 Days
|454.54
|50 Days
|446.13
|100 Days
|425.99
|300 Days
|358.81
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹501.3, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹490.75
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹499.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹508.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹508.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 60.18% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India by 11 AM is 60.18% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹499.25, showing a 1.73% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 507.83 and 497.68 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 497.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 507.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|503.95
|Support 1
|498.2
|Resistance 2
|507.35
|Support 2
|495.85
|Resistance 3
|509.7
|Support 3
|492.45
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹499.95, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹490.75
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹499.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹508.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹508.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price has increased by 1.86% to reach ₹499.9, outperforming its peers like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are all showing negative trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3110.8
|-4.95
|-0.16
|3349.35
|1985.0
|354631.55
|Coal India
|499.9
|9.15
|1.86
|493.8
|223.3
|308074.79
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.9
|-0.15
|-0.65
|45.15
|17.02
|3531.02
|Anmol India
|37.8
|-0.46
|-1.2
|68.0
|35.6
|215.14
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.19
|-0.16
|-0.56
|41.0
|22.4
|52.12
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 4.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.67% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM has increased by 73.67% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹502.15, showing a 2.32% increase. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 507.25 & a low of 497.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|507.83
|Support 1
|497.68
|Resistance 2
|512.62
|Support 2
|492.32
|Resistance 3
|517.98
|Support 3
|487.53
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price has increased by 2.29% to reach ₹502, outperforming its peers like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are all experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and down by 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3088.6
|-27.15
|-0.87
|3349.35
|1985.0
|352100.75
|Coal India
|502.0
|11.25
|2.29
|493.8
|223.3
|309368.96
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.95
|-0.1
|-0.43
|45.15
|17.02
|3538.73
|Anmol India
|37.5
|-0.76
|-1.99
|68.0
|35.6
|213.43
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.1
|-0.25
|-0.88
|41.0
|22.4
|51.96
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.79%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.84%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Coal India indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹505.45, up 3% from yesterday's ₹490.75
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹499.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹508.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹508.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at ₹495.90. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has surged by 105.55% to reach ₹495.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.35%
|3 Months
|8.56%
|6 Months
|46.81%
|YTD
|30.49%
|1 Year
|105.55%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|500.3
|Support 1
|476.2
|Resistance 2
|509.1
|Support 2
|460.9
|Resistance 3
|524.4
|Support 3
|452.1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16644 k
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 702 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹469.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹493.8 & ₹469.7 yesterday to end at ₹469.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!