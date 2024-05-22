Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock up in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 490.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 501.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 469.7 and closed at 469.35. The high for the day was 493.8 while the low was 469.7. The market capitalization stood at 302,435.89 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 702,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.35%; Futures open interest increased by 1.33%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 491.5 and a high of 507.3 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 35.49% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded by 12 AM has increased by 35.49% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 501.7, up by 2.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 503.95 and 498.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 498.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 503.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1503.7Support 1499.0
Resistance 2505.6Support 2496.2
Resistance 3508.4Support 3494.3
22 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days464.77
10 Days458.09
20 Days454.54
50 Days446.13
100 Days425.99
300 Days358.81
22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹501.3, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹490.75

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 499.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 508.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 508.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 60.18% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Coal India by 11 AM is 60.18% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 499.25, showing a 1.73% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 507.83 and 497.68 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 497.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 507.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1503.95Support 1498.2
Resistance 2507.35Support 2495.85
Resistance 3509.7Support 3492.45
22 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹499.95, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹490.75

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 499.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 508.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 508.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price has increased by 1.86% to reach 499.9, outperforming its peers like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are all showing negative trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3110.8-4.95-0.163349.351985.0354631.55
Coal India499.99.151.86493.8223.3308074.79
Sindhu Trade Links22.9-0.15-0.6545.1517.023531.02
Anmol India37.8-0.46-1.268.035.6215.14
Chandra Prabhu International28.19-0.16-0.5641.022.452.12
22 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Avenue Supermarts, Coal India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/avenue-supermarts-coal-india-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11716355800769.html

22 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 4.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9985
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.67% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM has increased by 73.67% compared to yesterday, with the price at 502.15, showing a 2.32% increase. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 507.25 & a low of 497.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1507.83Support 1497.68
Resistance 2512.62Support 2492.32
Resistance 3517.98Support 3487.53
22 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price has increased by 2.29% to reach 502, outperforming its peers like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are all experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and down by 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3088.6-27.15-0.873349.351985.0352100.75
Coal India502.011.252.29493.8223.3309368.96
Sindhu Trade Links22.95-0.1-0.4345.1517.023538.73
Anmol India37.5-0.76-1.9968.035.6213.43
Chandra Prabhu International28.1-0.25-0.8841.022.451.96
22 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.79%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.84%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Coal India indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹505.45, up 3% from yesterday's ₹490.75

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 499.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 508.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 508.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at 495.90. Over the past year, Coal India's share price has surged by 105.55% to reach 495.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.35%
3 Months8.56%
6 Months46.81%
YTD30.49%
1 Year105.55%
22 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1500.3Support 1476.2
Resistance 2509.1Support 2460.9
Resistance 3524.4Support 3452.1
22 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9985
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16644 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 702 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹469.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 493.8 & 469.7 yesterday to end at 469.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.