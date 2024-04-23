Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 2.01 %. The stock closed at 435.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 441.55 and closed at 435.25. The high for the day was 444.55 and the low was 438.3. The market capitalization stood at 273625.14 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 132,808 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹435.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a BSE volume of 132,808 shares with a closing price of 435.25.

