Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹537.95 and closed at ₹532.05. The stock reached a high of ₹537.95 and a low of ₹527.1, with a trading volume of 150,956 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹325,854.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹542 and ₹226.1, respectively.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|535.43
|Support 1
|524.58
|Resistance 2
|542.12
|Support 2
|520.42
|Resistance 3
|546.28
|Support 3
|513.73
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 7.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹537.95 & ₹527.1 yesterday to end at ₹528.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend