Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 532.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at 537.95 and closed at 532.05. The stock reached a high of 537.95 and a low of 527.1, with a trading volume of 150,956 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 325,854.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 542 and 226.1, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1535.43Support 1524.58
Resistance 2542.12Support 2520.42
Resistance 3546.28Support 3513.73
23 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 7.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8887
    Hold4433
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
23 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12189 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹532.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 537.95 & 527.1 yesterday to end at 528.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

