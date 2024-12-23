Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹393.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹392.3. The stock reached a high of ₹393.8 and a low of ₹380.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹241,548.1 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 459,178 shares for the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 41.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.8 & ₹380.8 yesterday to end at ₹382.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend