Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 392.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 393.7 and closed slightly lower at 392.3. The stock reached a high of 393.8 and a low of 380.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 241,548.1 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 459,178 shares for the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 41.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7767
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
23 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7495 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 378 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹392.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 393.8 & 380.8 yesterday to end at 382.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.