Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹381.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹381.5. The stock reached a high of ₹383.1 and dipped to a low of ₹374.85. With a market capitalization of ₹233,690.70 crore, Coal India's 52-week high stands at ₹544.7, while its low is at ₹361.3. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 147,642 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹383.1 & ₹374.85 yesterday to end at ₹379.4. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.