Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 381.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 381.8 and closed slightly lower at 381.5. The stock reached a high of 383.1 and dipped to a low of 374.85. With a market capitalization of 233,690.70 crore, Coal India's 52-week high stands at 544.7, while its low is at 361.3. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 147,642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9324 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹381.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 383.1 & 374.85 yesterday to end at 379.4. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

